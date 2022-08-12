Nizamabad: Son Beats Father, Uncle To Death In Mopal

In a very tragic incident, a man allegedly killed his father and uncle. The incident took place in Mopal of Nizamabad on Thursday. The deceased were identified as Abbaiah and Saiyulu. The accused was identified as Satish.

According to the police, the accused was suffering from mental illness for the past two years. It is said that the main reason behind the murder was family disputes.

After receiving the information, police rushed to the spot and they found Abbaih and Saiyulu dead. The bodies have been shifted to the government hospital for postmortem. Police have filed a case and the investigation is underway.