Hyderabad: A Nizamabad passenger has filed a complaint with the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) police after he found foreign currency was missing from his luggage. As per the reports, he had SAR 3050 and a few electronic gadgets.

Sources say Sheikh Altafuddin, a resident of Dichpally in Nizamabad district, had arrived at the Shamshabad Airport from Riyadh on Friday night. He was received at the airport by both his family and friends. As his car parking time was running out, Altaf left the premises for home. After reaching Dichpally, he realised that he failed to claim a bag at the luggage carousel.

Later the security personnel posted at the Hyderabad airport returned the bag to the complainant. Altafuddin said the bag contained 3050 Saudi riyals and now it only shows SAR 500. When he insisted for the remaining currency, the security staff posted at the airport gave him another 600 Saudi riyals.