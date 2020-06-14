HYDERABAD: Nizamabad Rural MLA Baji Reddy Govardhan on Sunday tested positive for the dreaded virus and was admitted to a private hospital for treatment on Sunday.

It is reported that the MLA from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party had spent time together in a private meeting with Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, who has been infected with COVID-19.

After getting informed about this, Nizamabad Rural MLA Govardhan Reddy gave his samples for testing.

The MLA had shown symptoms of COVID-19 on Saturday. Immediately, doctors collected his samples and sent them for examinations to Hyderabad.



His test results came out on Sunday and his samples tested positive. His family members went into home quarantine.

According to reports, the MLA had attended the inaugural of double bedrooms in Dichpally on Saturday.

On the other hand, the primary contacts to the MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy including his wife, driver, gunman, and cook had infected the dreaded virus on Saturday. They went into home quarantine on the advice of doctors.

