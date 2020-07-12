HYDERABAD: After a picture of a deceased COVID-19 patient being transported to a graveyard in an autorickshaw in Nizamabad surfaced, the State Health and Medical Department ordered a detailed inquiry into the reasons for violating standard protocol for disposing of the body of a COVID-19 patient.

Director of Medical Education(DME) Dr. K Ramesh Reddy ordered a detailed enquiry on how the body of a deceased COVID-19 positive patient was directly handed over to relatives instead of following Standard Operation Procedure at Nizamabad's Government Hospital.

The DME has instructed the Superintendent to file criminal cases on staff involved in handing over the body to the relatives. A committee has been formed with the four doctors and memos have been issued to mortuary staff.

"All the Hospital Superintendents in Telangana are instructed to strictly follow the guidelines and such incidents should not be repeated in public interest," Dr Ramesh Reddy said in a statement.

The incident, reported to have occurred on Friday, came to light on Saturday when the photograph of the body being transported in an autorickshaw was shared on social media. The incident mirrored the negligence of the hospital authorities who did not care to arrange an ambulance into service for the purpose.