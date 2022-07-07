Nizamabad Police Arrest 3 PFI Activists for Giving Weapons Training to Youth

The Nizamabad police arrested three members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) on charges of creating animosity between the communities and training youngsters in using lethal weapons on Wednesday.

Speaking to the mediapersons, Nizamabad Police Commissioner Nagaraju said the arrests of Mohammed Imran, Mohammed Abdul Mobin and Shaik Shadulla, residents of Nizamabad, were made based on the information revealed by the key operative of the organisation Abdul Khader during an investigation, who was arrested on June 5.

The trio had met in Gundaram village on June 5 to discuss the further action plan after the arrest of the organisation's key operative Abdul Khader. Acting on a tip-off, a police team under the supervision of ACP Venkateswarlu raided the place and detained the three members, the police commissioner informed.

During questioning, Shadulla told the police that he had joined PFI in 2017. Eventually the other two accused also joined the organisation. The investigation revealed that the key leaders from the outfit struck a deal with Shadulla that they would give him Rs 6 lakh for his house construction works if he agreed to train the PFI workers in martial arts and using lethal weapons, according to the Commissioner Nagaraju.

Police said they had identified that the PFI organisation had spread its network to other districts such as Warangal and Jagtial in Telangana and the districts of Kadapa and Kurnool in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

During its probe, the police found that the PFI had set up a base camp in Kadapa and was engaged in activities such as imparting training to its members in martial arts and usage of weapons.

The police investigation also revealed that the PFI outfit received huge donations from foreign countries for training the local youth.

