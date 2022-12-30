Nizamabad PFI Terror Training Case: PFI Used Yoga Camps to Train New Recruits

Hyderabad: National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet against 11 people in the banned Popular Front of India conspiracy, an official said on Friday. The chargesheet pertaining to organising terror training camps and recruitment of persons for terrorist acts by the PFI was filed in a NIA Special Court in Hyderabad on Thursday.

PFI activists Abdul Khader, Abdul Ahad, Abdul Saleem, Shaik Shadullah, Feroz Khan, Mohammad Osman, Syed Yahiya Sameer, Shaik Imran alias Imran Qureshi, Mohd Abdul Mubeen and Mohammad Irfan of Telangana and Shaik Iliyas Ahmed of Andhra Pradesh were chargesheeted under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and UAPA.

In a media release on Friday, the NIA said, the case was initially registered on July 4 at the VI Town police station in Telangana's Nizamabad district and was later re-registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on August 26.

“Investigations have revealed that the accused persons were radicalising gullible Muslim youth and recruiting them into the PFI through speeches filled with hatred and venom against the government of India as well as other organisations and individuals,” the NIA spokesperson said.

According to the officials, the PFI would organise terror training camps under the guise of Yoga classes and Physical Education (PE) classes and Beginners Course (BC) and the recruited Muslim youth were trained in the use of everyday articles to kill people.

“In the ‘beginners course’, they were trained in the use of everyday articles (such as knives, sickles and iron rods) to kill a person by attacking vulnerable body parts such as throat, stomach and head, and for the commission of terror acts,” the NIA official said.

Also Read: Cough Syrup Issue: Manufacturing At Marion Biotech Stopped