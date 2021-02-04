Nizamabad NRI Dies In Saudi Arabia, Family In Telangana Awaits Body For Last Rites

Nizamabad: A man who went to the Gulf country for employment lost his life in a road accident three months ago. Family members are waiting with bated breath to be able to perform the last rites for him. Numerous calls to the authorities to take steps to bring the body home were proven unsuccessful. On Wednesday, with the president of the Pravasa Mitra Labor Union Swadesh Parikipandla's help, the family arrived at the Secunderabad passport office. A petition was handed over to the Indian Foreign Ministry Protector of Immigrants Mukesh Kaushik.

Narsareddy, who went to Saudi Arabia for employment in 2013, was killed in a road accident on November 1 last year, officials there told family members.

Going into details, Narsareddy (58), a lonely man from Sirnapally, Indalwai Mandal, Nizamabad District, went to Saudi Arabia in 2013 for employment. He got a job as a sanitation worker in the municipality of Riyadh. Authorities informed the family on the 5th that Narsareddy had died in a road accident on November 1 last year. Narsareddy's body has not reached his hometown for three months. With this, the family members shared their plight with MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha and MP Arvind Kumar.

It was in this context that on Wednesday Narsareddy's wife, daughter, son, mother, and sister arrived at the Protector of Immigrant's Office and asked the authorities to take steps to repatriate Narsareddy's body. Narsareddy's mother Narsavya (70) lamented that the family situation had changed miserably with the death of her son and that she should be given the chance to look at her son for one last time.