Nizamabad MP Arvind Made False Promises To Turmeric Farmers to Win Elections, Says MLC Kavitha

TRS MLC and former Nizamabad MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha lashed out at Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri. She said that he made false promises to Turmeric farmers to win the elections. She further stated that three years ago, Arvind told the farmers that he would persuade the centre to establish a Turmeric board in the district.

She said that Arvind claims that he only bought a spice development agency and established a divisional agency. She further questioned Arvind's statement of advising the turmeric farmers to go to Sangli. She said that Arvind is wasting time on unwanted matters. She remarked that Arvind cheated farmers with false promises.

Kavitha asserted that "In 2020-21, a total Rs 1.92 crore has been allocated to the turmeric farmers and it is Rs. 74 lakh for the year 2021-22. There are nearly 90,000 to 1 lakh turmeric farmers and if you divide it between all of them, it comes down to less than Rs 250." Kavitha said that Arvind Delhi jake ded sou rupayi lekhe aye...

She stressed the point that Telangana has sanctioned Rs. 50,000 crore to the farmers of the state government. She said that the pink party will only do justice to the people of Telangana. She added that farmers should think twice before bringing BJP to power. Kavitha asserted that the TRS government has written a letter to the centre on the turmeric board in 2017.

She said that Nirmala Sitharaman had assured the establishment of the spice park, but later she changed her word. Kavitha also shared the video clips of Arvind.

Kavitha said that BJP came to power with all false promises. PM Modi said that he would be on the side of middle-class families but now the centre has increased the prices of petrol, diesel, and cooking gas. She lashed out at the BJP leaders and stressed that people should not fall into the trap of leaders giving false hopes and should recognize those who work for the welfare of the public.

