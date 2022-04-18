Nizamabad: Accused Of Stealing Mobile Phone, Youth Hangs Self

A 26-year-old youth who was accused of stealing a mobile phone from his friend allegedly died by suicide. The incident took place under Yedapally police station limits in the Nizamabad district. According to the police, the victim, identified as Rachakonda Sailu, a native of Byrapur of Birkur Mandal. He committed suicide by hanging from a tree under Armed Reserve Police (ARP) camp limits on Saturday evening.

After getting information from the locals, police reached the spot and shifted the body to Government General Hospital (GGH), Nizamabad for post-mortem. After the post-mortem, the dead body was handed over to the relatives of Sailu.

Police said that Mahesh 31 died by suicide after being upset over his phone being stolen. Mahesh consumed pesticide and he breathed his last on April 13 while undergoing treatment at GGH Nizamabad. Mahesh and his family members highly suspected that it was Sailu who stole the phone. Sailu who got depressed over the developments went to his relative's house. On Saturday, he left his relative's house and was later found hanging from a tree.

Sailu's wife told police that he might have taken the extreme step of ending his life as he was upset after he was accused of stealing the mobile phone and also of Mahesh’s suicide.

