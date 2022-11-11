Nizam College: Govt Orders 50% Hostel Allotment to UG Female Students

The Commissionerate of Collegiate Education (CEC) has ordered the Nizam College and Osmania University (OU) officials to provide accommodation to 50 percent of the UG female students and 50 percent of the PG female students in the newly constructed hostel building in the college.

"After due consideration of the issue, the Commissioner of Collegiate Education hereby directs to allot 50% hostel capacity to UG students and 50% to PG students in the newly constructed hostel building with immediate effect," said the order signed by the Commissioner of Collegiate Education, Naveen Mittal.

The college’s female undergraduate students have been protesting for the past few days to provide them with rooms in the newly constructed hostel building.

