Nitin Gadkari Launches 13K Crore Highway Projects In Telangana

HYDERABAD: Union minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for a Rs 13,000 crore worth project in Telangana on Monday. Under the project, the highway construction of 765.66 km will be done.

"Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation of 14 NH projects in Telangana today through virtual mode. These projects include 765.663 km long roads worth Rs 13,169 crore,” said Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

A virtual event was conducted to talk about this which was attended by Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and VK Singh, Speaker of Teleangana Assembly Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, MPS and MLAs, Telangana Minister for Roads & Buildings and Legislative Affairs and Housing Vemula Prashanth Reddy.

The cost of the project is said to be totaled at Rs 13,169 crore. Gadkari confirmed that a total of 59 road installations with a total length of 1918 kilometres and a cost of Rs 17,617 crore was authorized in Telangana in the last 6 years. Of this, 1,782 km length has already been sanctioned with a cost of 15,689 crore.

He added that there has been a growth of 55.71 per cent NH length in the last six years in Telangana. In 2014-15, construction of 841 km roads worth Rs 4,793 crore was done. Now the work is being done to further construct 809 km NH with Rs 13,012 crore costing.

This project is in line with the Prime Minister’s ‘New India’ vision. For this vision world-class transport infrastructure is of high importance.