Niti Aayog Recommeds Rs. 19,205 Cr For Mission Bhagiratha, But GOI Contribution To Date Is Rs. 311 Cr

The Telangana government has spent approximately Rs. 45,000 crore towards Mission Bhagiratha, the brainchild of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The main aim of Mission Bhagirathi is to provide potable water to all households in Telangana. The Niti Aagyog has made a recommendation of Rs. 19,205 Crore, the GOI's contribution is only Rs. 311 crore.

According to a note on Allocation and releases under National Rural Drinking Water Programme, the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India has allocated Rs. 2455.82 crores to Telangana State for the financial years 2018-2019 to 2021-22 under National Rural Drinking Water Programme (NRDWP)/Jal Jeevan Mission (JM). However, an amount of Rs. 311 crores was released to Telangana state under NRDWP/JM to date.

The amount that has been released so far under NRDWP/JM was used for the ongoing works sanctioned under NRDWP, support fund activities, and Water Quality Monitoring & Surveillance activities.

