Nirmala Sitharaman's Warning To Kamareddy Collector

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is touring Kamareddy and Banswada in Telangana as part of the BJP’s Parliament Pravas Yojana on Friday. At Birkur in Kamareddy district, Nirmala Sitharaman visited public distribution system (PDS) shops and questioned officials of the civil supplies department and the district collector on why the photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was missing from the shops. She also questioned Kamareddy district collector Jitesh Patil on how much PDS rice is supplied by the centre and also questioned the centre and state quota in the supply of PDS rice. Sitharaman expressed anguish as she didn't receive a satisfactory answer from the collector and instructed the officials to find out the details in half an hour and inform her.

Smt @nsitharaman visits a ration shop at Birkoor village in Banswada town during her visit to Zaheerabad, Telangana. The state has about 1.91 crore beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). pic.twitter.com/brfb6cu99z — NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) September 2, 2022

Before visiting the rationshops in Birkur, she paid homage to martyrs of Telangana struggle at Koyyagutta Tanda ‘X’ road in Banswada town today.

On Thursday, Nirmala Sitharaman attended the Zaheerabad Lok Sabha Constituency Core Committee Meeting of BJP at Kamareddy Town in Telangana. Shri G.Permender Reddy - BJP Telangana General Secretary and Smt Aruna Tara - BJP Telangana District President, were also present.

