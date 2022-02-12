Nirmal: Mounting Debt, Tenant Farmer Commits Suicide

A tenant farmer died after consuming pesticides due to depression as he was unable to repay loans. The incident took place in Biloli village in Lokeshwaram Mandal of Nirmal district on Friday. The deceased was identified as Armur Gangadhar, a resident of Biloli village.

According to the police, 39-year-old Gangadhar committed suicide as he was not in a position to pay the debts incurred in farming. He ended his life when there was no one in the home on Thursday night. He was immediately rushed to a government hospital in Bhainsa. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment on Friday. He is survived by his wife, son, and daughter.

Also Read: ​TSRTC Garuda Ticket Prices Slashed