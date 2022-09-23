Nirmal: Dasara Holidays Already Started For This Telangana School

The Telangana government has already announced that the schools in the state will be closed on the occasion of Dasara for 15 days. But the students of Khanapur Minority Residential School in the Nirmal district have already got Dasara holidays. Yes... What you read is right! The students of the school have to cross a river stream to reach the school. But the river is overflowing due to the rains. So, the parents of the students have been taking their children to their native villages. So, for the students of Khanapur Minority Residential School, the holidays have already started. According to the reports, the students have been leaving the hostel from 22 nd of this month. According to the register, 180 students from the school had gone home yesterday.

A Sri Devasena, the director of School Education, issued a statement on Wednesday - "It is hereby informed that there is no further change in the already announced dates of Dussehra holidays as per the academic calendar for the academic year 2022-23, ie; from 26.09-2022 to 09.10.2022."

The SCERT also suggested education department to issue instructions to all schools to remain open on second Saturdays in November and December this year and February, March, and April next year, so that there won't be any loss of working days.