NIRMAL: In a shocking incident, a head constable working at the District Collector's camp office in Nirmal district was injured after his gun went off accidentally on Sunday.

Constable Shanker Goud had his chest's upper portion and shoulder pierced by a bullet as his gun accidentally fired today.

According to Nirmal police, the constable injured his upper portion of chest and shoulder when he was cleaning his Self Loading Rifle (SLR) which accidentally went off at the camp office. He was rushed to the government hospital here and was later shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment.

Nirmal Superintendent of Police Shashidhar Raju visited the government hospital where the constable was rushed for treatment and asked about the mishap.

An inquiry would be initiated into the incident, he stated.

Cops should be more cautious when they are cleaning their rifles, he advised.

