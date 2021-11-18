Nirmal Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui came to the rescue of a five-year-old orphan girl after her mother passed away and the matter had come to the fore after Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao had tweeted about her situation.

As per reports, a journalist had tweeted about the sad condition of the child named Roshni from Edbid village of Mudhole mandal in the district and tagged KTR and actor Sonu Sood for help. She had lost her mother named Bhumavva who died due to illness. The child’s father had died some time ago and with the death of the mother, the child was orphaned.

KTR responded and requested the Women Development & Child Welfare Department and the Nirmal District Collector to take care of the child. Nirmal Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui immediately responded and visited the village along with the child welfare department team and adopted her.

Musharraf Ali Faruqui spoke to Roshini and asked her what her name was and the child brightly answered all his questions when he asked her about her school, the name of her Anganwadi teachers, and what she ate for lunch there.

@KTRTRS Sir, Visited the child along with @WCDTelangana team and adopted her. Will ensure everything needful is done. Regards pic.twitter.com/cCxYi9CVuF — Musharraf Ali Faruqui (@musharraf_ias) November 17, 2021

The Collector said that the Child’s well-being would be taken care of by the government under his responsibility. Later Roshini was sent to a child welfare home in Adilabad. The Edibid villagers collected Rs 1.80 lakh and donated the money for her welfare.

All this happened within four and half hours after KTR tweeted about the girl in the morning at 9:38 am, after which the Collector had met and took the responsibility for the girl at 2: 46 pm in the afternoon.

