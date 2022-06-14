Nirmal: Basar IIIT Students Protest Outside Administrative Office Over Problems In University

A tense situation prevailed on the Basar IIIT campus with nearly 8,000 students staging a huge protest on Tuesday. The students are protesting outside the administrative office. The students are demanding the officials resolve the problems that they have been facing in the university. The students are saying that they are not going to stop the protest till the Chief Minister of the state visits the university.

The students are demanding that the appointment of a Vice-Chancellor who stays in the university should be done and all the vacant posts should be filled as soon as possible. There should be regular employees in the university and students are further demanding that they should be given a laptop. The officials have clamped down on net connectivity so that the visuals from the college won't be out. The students blocked the main gate in protest for a certain period of time. Students were carrying placards and raising slogans for justice.

Also Read: Hyderabad Gangrape Case: Five Juveniles Questioned on Monday Too