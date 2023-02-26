NIRMAL: Just four days after a police constable (24) died of cardiac arrest in Hyderabad, a 19-year-old youth reportedly collapsed and died of a heart attack, while dancing at a wedding in the Nirmal district of Telangana.

As per reports, the incident occurred on Saturday night when Mutyam, a native of Sivuni village in Maharashtra, was dancing at the wedding reception of the son of a close relative Krishnayya in Pardi village, Kubhir Mandal of Nirmal district.

Muthyam who was dancing to a popular Ravi Teja number suddenly stopped short and fell forward onto his face even as the guests were clapping and cheering him. Realising that he had collapsed, a few guests came rushing towards him and tried to wake him up. They immediately rushed him to Bhainsa Area Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Doctors said the youth may have suffered massive cardiac arrest. The family members took his body back to his native village.

There have been several such instances of young teenage boys dying of heart attacks with no prior ailments. Sudden cardiac death is often caused by faulty electrical signaling in the heart. A very fast heartbeat causes the lower heart chambers (ventricles) to quiver uselessly instead of pumping blood. Any condition that puts a strain on the heart or damages heart tissue can increase the risk of sudden death.

