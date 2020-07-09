HYDERABAD: Nizam Institute of Medical and Sciences (NIMS) is all set to provide treatment for COVID-19 frontline warriors. The Director of Public Health Dr. G Srinivasa Rao has written to NIMS Director Dr. K Manohar to make arrangements for treatment for frontline COVID-19 warriors at the hospital.

The front line warriors include doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, lab technicians or any employee of the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department who have been infected with the dreaded coronavirus.

The request came in the wake of several COVID-19 warriors going to private hospitals and COVID-19 designated Gandhi Hospital for treatment after being infected with the virus.

"In view of the present pandemic situation, so many medical personnel who are the frontline workers are getting infected with the virus while discharging their duties and they need proper treatment," the letter stated.

Meanwhile, 200 beds along with 30 ventilators are being set up to provide treatment for the COVID-19 warriors.

Recently, a video of a fever Hospital Doctor who tested positive for coronavirus went viral on social media in which she can be seen complaining about a hefty bill levied by a private hospital in Hyderabad where she admitted for the treatment. The incident sparked furious debate and the health department sprung to action.

