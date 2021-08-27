NIIFL to Invest 4K Crore to Help Hyderabad Metro Rail to Tide Over Financial Crisis

The Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) has suffered losses due to COVID 19 pandemic in the state. The Hyderabad Metro Rail shut down for the complete lockdown period. Now, there is a piece of good news for the Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR), which is currently losing money. The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Ltd (NIIFL) has expressed an interest in investing in the HMR.

According to reports, the corporation proposed to invest over Rs 4,000 crore to improve its operations and weather the financial crisis. According to sources, the HMR has been losing up to Rs 5 crore per day. For quite some time, its officials have been attempting to obtain soft loans from banks. The HMR faced a massive loss as a result of the corona pandemic and sought some soft loans. The NIIFLs extended assistance to the HMR in order to get through the financial crisis.