Night Curfew In Telangana From Today Till May 1st

The Telangana state government announced on Tuesday that a night curfew will be imposed across the state between 9pm to 5am from today in order to control the spread of the coronavirus. Essential services are exempted. The night curfew will be in place till May 1st.

Telangana High Court on Monday asked the State government to take a call on imposing night curfew or weekend lockdowns to curb the spread of COVID-19.

On Monday, a two judge panel comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy expressed its displeasure over the failure on the part of the Telangana government in handling the second wave of coronavirus spread in the state.

On Monday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao tested positive for coronavirus.

Telangana's director of public health, Dr G Srinivasa Rao urged the people to take all the necessary precautions for the next four to six weeks as the number of coronavirus cases are increasing on a faster note.