Nigerian Love Gurus Dupe Hyderabad Doctor of Lakhs, Arrested

Two Nigerians who allegedly posed as love gurus have been arrested by the Rachakonda Police for duping a Hyderabad-based doctor of Rs 12 lakh.

The police identified the arrested as Okwuchukwu, 41, and Obiwuru Jonathan Uzaka, 35, both residents of Uttam Nagar in Delhi. The police were on the hunt for two other accused, Michala Ajunda and Daniel.

According to the police, the complainant, an ophthalmologist, said the accused informed her that they were "love spell casters" from Uganda and would perform some prayers for her love. The accused also sought Rs 1 lakh to be transferred initially and collected up to Rs 12.45 lakh citing various reasons. The complainant who was seeking a solution to her love life problems and professional success had searched online for "love spell caster" and got the phone number of the fraudsters, she told police in her complaint.

Based on her complaint, the police registered a case and collected technical evidence. A special team led by Inspector J Narender Goud rushed to Delhi, arrested the accused and brought them to Hyderabad on transit remand, a police statement said.

The accused have been remanded in judicial custody. The police found that the four accused arrived in India for a cloth business and hatched a plan to cheat gullible citizens and earn money after suffering losses in business. As per the plan, they opened bank accounts through brokers and posted advertisements on social media platforms and Google.

