NIA Files FIR Against Maoist Outfit in 3-Year Kidnap Case

HYDERABAD: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), has booked cases against three Maoist leaders for the kidnap of a woman who went missing from Hyderabad three and half years ago.

As per reports in the Times of India, a woman named Pallepati Pochamma off Saibaba Colony in Kapra at Hyderabad had lodged a complaint with the Visakhapatnam police claiming that her daughter Radha was kidnapped by Chaitanya Mahila Sangham (CMS) ( a CPI (Maoist) organization) members named Dongari Devendra, Dubasi Swapna and Chukka Shilpa, and forced her to join the outfit. While Visakhapatnam police registered an FIR against Maoists initially, it has now been taken up by the NIA.

The woman said that her daughter was pursuing her nursing course and these three leaders used to visit her daughter's college and tried to indoctrinate Maoist philosophy into her mind. She stated that in December 2017, Devendra took away Radha forcibly on the pretext of providing medical treatment to someone. Since then, she had not returned home and nine months later she got to know her daughter had joined the Maoist party and was working with the top brass in the forest area of Peddabayalu in Visakhapatnam district.

The ministry of home affairs issued orders to take over the case from Peddabayulu police on May 31. The initial FIR was registered by Peddabayaulu police in January this year and now the NIA had issued an FIR on June 3.The case has been registered under kidnapping, wrongful confinement, criminal conspiracy, and various other sections.

Also Read: Thieves Who Stole Copper Cables from Hyderabad Police Command Control Centre Caught