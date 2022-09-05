NIA Conducts Searches in Hyderabad, Hanmakonda and Krishna District

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted searches at three locations in two Telugu states in connection with a case related to kidnapping a nursing student . The agency has been carrying out raids at the residences of Chaitanya Mahila Sangam president Jyothi in Hyderabad and Anitha in Hanamkonda.

The residence of Radha was also searched by the NIA at Mylavaram in Krishna district.

On June 23, NIA arrested three members of Chaitanya Mahila Sangam (CMS) Chukka Shilpa, Dongila Devendra and Dubasi Swaopna on charge of motivating and recruiting youngsters for the proscribed Communist Party of India (Maoists).

The arrests were made following a complaint lodged by the family members of a nursing student Radha on January 3. The student’s family charged that members and leaders of CMS had lured Radha into revolutionary movements and made her join the Maoists operating in Andhra-Odisha border forests. Recruitment of the student was a conspiracy of activists or leaders of CMS, a frontal organisation of the Maoists, the NIA authorities said, noting that they re-registered the case five months later and took up its investigation.

Also Read: Munugode Bypoll Results Will Mark Downfall Of CM KCR, Says Rajagopal Reddy