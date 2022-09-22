NIA Carries Out Searches in Telangana, AP Over PFI Links

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out multiple raids in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in connection with alleged terror link case against the Popular Front of India (PFI).

The agency conducted searches in Hyderabad, Guntur, Karimnagar and Kurnool.

Meanwhile NIA sealed the Telangana PFI head office in Chandrayangutta in Hyderabad in connection with a case registered earlier by NIA.

NIA, ED, Paramilitary along with local police sealed the PFI office.

Also Read: Good News For Telangana School Students: No Change in Dasara Holiday Schedule