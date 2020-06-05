HYDERABAD: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday issued notices to Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao and the state government following a petition filed by Congress MP Revanth Reddy alleging the construction of farmhouse violating the Government Order (GO) number 111.

It also directed to form a fact-finding committee comprising the Principal Secretary-Irrigation, the government of Telangana, Commissioners- Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), Superintendent Engineer of lakes and water bodies, District collector- Ranga Reddy and a representative from the Ministry of forest and environment.

The NGT also directed the committee to inspect the constructions that allegedly violate GO number 111 and submit a report within two months before it.

It may be remembered that Congress MP Anumula Revanth Reddy moved NGT alleging construction violations as KTR’s properties that fall under GO 111 area.