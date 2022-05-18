Newborn's Hand Fractured Due to Doctor's Negligence

The hand of a newborn baby fractured and the condition of the baby is said to be serious. The family members of the newborn baby alleged that due to medical negligence, the baby suffered a broken bone during delivery. The incident took place in Mata Sishu Kendra in Ramavaram of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Monday night.

According to the reports, a woman named Bhuvana joined the hospital for delivery on Monday and the family members of the woman alleged that during the time of operation, due to medical negligence, the hand of the baby broken. The incident took place on Monday night but it came to light late. It is said that the doctors tried to cover up the entire incident by bandaging the fractured hand of the baby.

