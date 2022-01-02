New Year Spirit: Liquor Worth 300 Crores Sold in Telugu States

The Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have set a record in revenue generation from liquor sales, thanks to the New Year celebrations. It is a general practice to ring in the new year with alcohol by revelers. This New Year wasn’t anything new with youth and the public picking up alcohol to kick start the year.

The Telugu states saw combined liquor sales of nearly Rs 300 crores. While Telangana's sales netted Rs 172 crores, Andhra Pradesh sold an estimated Rs 124 crores in a single day (December 31). Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts registered the highest sales in Telangana. Telangana earned Rs 3,459 crores from liquor sales in the month of December 2021 only, which was higher than the previous year's December liquor sales.

Now, the total liquor sale for the entire 2021 is said to be approximately Rs 30,222 crores in Telangana! Earlier, the governments of both states relaxed the timings for the sale of liquor in shops, malls, and pubs. Telangana and AP governments allowed liquor shops to sell till 12 midnight on December 31. Interestingly the Telangana government, which is the sole wholesaler and reseller of booze, claims that consumption has decreased during the last two and a half years.

The Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL) had stated that they would rake in the highest revenue on the last day of the year. As per reports, the APSBCL is said to have supplied Rs 528 crores worth of liquor to the retail outlets and bars in the past week with the retail outlets and bars buying stock to meet the demand for December 31 night.

Andhra Pradesh earned Rs 12,000 crore from liquor in the first eight months of the year.

While the total sale for the entire year is expected to be around Rs 20,000 crore.