New Year Parties Banned In Bengaluru: Section 144 Imposed Over New COVID Strain

Given the prevailing #COVID19 situation and the emergence of a new strain of the virus abroad, certain restrictions shall be imposed during the new year celebrations:

- Section 144 will be imposed across Bengaluru from 6 PM on Dec 31 to 6 AM, Jan 1, 2021.

- Any form of gatherings in public places, main roads, open areas, parks, grounds for the purpose of New Year celebrations is strictly prohibited.

- In-house celebrations in residential complexes and private clubs may be held for the residents and members only.

- 'No-Man Zones' will be created at MG Road, Church Street, Brigade Road, Koramangala, & Indiranagar.

- Only those who have booked in advance will be allowed in pubs & restaurants.

- Unnecessary traveling, bike wheeling, and loitering on the streets are not allowed.

- All flyovers will be closed for traffic. Major signals and junctions will also be barricaded to regulate traffic across the city.

Request everyone to cooperate and comply with the guidelines.

