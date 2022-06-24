New Twist to Agnipath Case: Check Subba Rao Advocate Arguments

Alleged as one of the chief conspirators of the June 17 Secunderabad railway station violence, in the backdrop of Centre’s Agnipath scheme, ex-serviceman Avula Subba Rao of Narasaraopet in Andhra Pradesh, was formally arrested by Telangana police on Friday.

On Friday, he along with some of his staff members in his chain of coaching centres, following arrests, were also taken for medical tests at Gandhi Hospital. They were later produced before the Railway Judicial Magistrate at Bhoiguda.

Subba Rao who is the director of ‘ASR Sai Defence Academy’ with coaching centres to train Army job aspirants at various locations in the Telugu States, police said, was present on the day of the violence.

Advocate representing Subba Rao said the allegations against him are not true and he was not a part of the arson. The advocate further added that Subba Rao worked in army for 17 years and trains many students for army jobs.

"Subba Rao had an injury when he was in the army and became disabled. He was in Boduppal on the day of Secunderabad railway station arson to look out operations being done at his defence coaching center. Students are asked to stage a peaceful protest but it turned violent. He had nothing to do with the violent protests," the advocate stated.

The advocate also said that his family members are more concerned about his wellbeing and a haebus corpus petition will be filed in the court if he is not shown to his family members.