New Secretariat Opening Date Fixed

The time and date have been finalized for the inauguration of the new Telangana secretariat in Hyderabad. Telangana Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao, who oversaw the work of the secretariat on Friday, revealed the date.

The Telangana Government has decided to open the new Telangana Secretariat on April 30. Also, the government has decided to unveil a huge statue of Ambedkar on the occasion of Ambedkar's birth anniversary on 14th April and a martyr's stupa on Telangana day on June 2.

It is known that the work of the secretariat has almost reached its end. Besides checking the progress of Secretariat works, KCR also inspected the roads there. Along with the CS, many senior officers participated in this program.

Also Read: Political Heat: BJP-BRS War of Words Continue