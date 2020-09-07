HYDERABAD: In a significant move, the Telangana government has suspended all registration activities across the state with effect from September 8th, 2020 (Tuesday). The government issued orders to this effect on Sunday. The decision is understood to have been taken in view of a new registration act that the state government is intending to bring about in the state.

The Telangana state cabinet is scheduled to hold a meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday evening. The new revenue act is expected to be ratified by the state cabinet during this meeting. According to government sources, a decision is also likely to scrap the existing village administration officer (VAO) system, something that KCR is speculated to be toying with for quite some time.

Meanwhile, the monsoon session of the Telangana State Legislative Assembly began on Monday morning. All members were seen attending the opening day session by duly following all the COVID-19 guidelines. Only those members who underwent tests and have tested negative were allowed to step inside the House.

The Assembly condoled the recent demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee and Dubbak MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy before paying them glowing tributes. Later, the House was adjourned till Tuesday.