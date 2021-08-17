New Pension Applications: Last Date For Applying Old Age Pensions In Telangana

The Telangana government announced that it is going to provide old-age pensions to people aged above 57 years from August. A few days ago, K Chandrasekhar Rao announced his decision to reduce the eligibility age limit for old-age pensions from 65 years to 57 years.

The ruling TRS party during the 2018 Assembly Elections, had promised to provide old-age pensions to people above 57 years of age if they come to power again. Telangana Rashtra Samithi came to power again and reduced the eligibility age limit for getting pensions. The monthly pension for various categories of beneficiaries was also increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,016.

The Telangana government has started the process of selecting eligible beneficiaries for old-age pensions as per the new rules and regulations. The last date for applying is August 31st. The beneficiaries can apply at their nearest e-Seva or MeeSeva. State Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania directed the district collectors and GHMC commissioners to accept the applications for the selection of eligible beneficiaries.

The certificates needed for applying are birth certificate, voter card, etc. and any one of the identity cards should be attached with the application. The government will pay the charges and neither mee Seva nor e Seva should charge money for applying.

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that the main aim of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is to provide basic needs for the poor.