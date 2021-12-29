New Omicron Cases in Telangana Have no Travel History

Omicron cases in Telengana are rising each day. According to Telangana Health Minister T. Harish Rao, the state has reported seven new Omicron cases, three of which have no travel history. The new cases have taken the total number of Omicron infections in the state to 62. On Tuesday, three people in Hyderabad tested positive despite having no prior travel history. A dialysis technician, a pregnant woman, and a software engineer are among them.

The 46 cases are passengers from 'at risk' countries. According to the TIMS Director, all Omicron positive cases are in isolation at the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) are asymptomatic and safe. The minister said that samples of 20 people infected by Omicron were sent for a retest as eight days had passed and 13 of the samples tested negative. He added that out of 62 cases, 46 had not been vaccinated and the rest, 14 were fully vaccinated.