The communters are likely to struggle to go to work or office on Thursday as the Joint Action Committee of Telangana Autos, Cabs, Bus, Lorry and Truck Unions has announced a transport bandh on May 19 to protest against the new Motor Vehicle Act and penalty for delay in renewing fitness certificate.

The JAC office bearers have decided to hold a dharna at the RTA office in Khairatabad and to lay a siege to Transport Bhavan in Hyderabad. They say the police are asking them to pay up the penalty of daily Rs 50 for delay in renewing fitness certificates since the start of the pandemic. They said the penalty will run in thousands of rupees and they cannot afford to pay it.

The transporters said that despite the rising petrol and diesel prices, they didn’t hike the fare. They requested the government to not put additional burden on them. As per reports, the private school bus owners too have sought Telangana government’s help over the fitness penalty as their penalty amount also runs in thousands of rupees.

Also Read: IRCTC Online Ticket Booking Process Changed, Check New Procedure