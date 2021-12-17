New Heads of Telangana Corporations Appointed: Check Names
Dec 17, 2021, 13:25 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, on Friday, appointed chairpersons to five State level corporations in the State.
- Former MLC Akula Lalitha has been chosen as the chairperson of Telangana State Women’s Finance Corporation.
- D Balaraju Yadav is the new chairman of Telangana State Sheep and Goat Development Corporation.
- Gajjela Nagesh has been nominated as chairman of Telangana State Beverages Corporation.
- P Jagan Mohan Rao has been appointed as Telangana State Technological Services.
- Former BC Commission member and writer Juluri Gowri Shankar is the new chairman of Telangana Sahitya Akademi.
Official orders to this effect will be issued shortly. The State government is slated to appoint heads of a few more corporations shortly.
