NEW DELHI: Ahead of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s (KCR) visit to the Nation’s capital, the New Delhi Municipal Council officials removed the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party flex banners which were erected at the BRS party headquarters on Tuesday. Officials cited they removed the banners as they were erected without taking proper permission in the area. The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Marg was dotted with BRS party flags and posters and banners welcoming the Chief Minister.

Earlier, CM KCR reached New Delhi on Monday evening and the party leaders welcomed him. The CM is taking part in the Raja Shyamala and Nava Chandi Yagams at the BRS party office premises in New Delhi on Wednesday and tomorrow. CM KCR will launch the BRS party’s Central Office building on the 14th of December.

The BRS party members are yet to respond to the flex banner removal by the NDMC officials. Several leaders from other political parties are likely to attend the BRS party launch and invitations have been sent to several important leaders from different political parties across the country.

