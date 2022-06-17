New Cyberabad Traffic DCP Vows to Resolve Traffic Woes in Hyderabad

T Srinivas Rao, a senior IPS officer, took over as Cyberabad Traffic DCP on Thursday. Srinivas Rao, an IPS officer from the 2013 batch, has a Master's Degree in Mathematics, and earlier he worked at various positions in the CID, Raj Bhavan, as OSD in Khammam, and as SDPO in Jangaon and Paleru. After assuming charge, Srinivas Rao said he would give his best and tries to solve all traffic issues in Cyberabad.