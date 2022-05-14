Netizens Reaction After India Bans Wheat Exports

India has banned exports of wheat with immediate effect. The government is committed to ensuring the country's food security, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification dated May 13. "Export will be allowed in case of shipments where an irrevocable letter of credit is issued on or before the date of notification. Export will be allowed on the basis of permission granted by the government of India to other countries to meet their food security needs and based on the request of the governments," the notification said.

It is said that the curbs will not affect export orders already contracted by private traders and for which letters of credit have been issued. India’s ban is likely to drive global food prices, which rose to high levels due to the void in wheat supplies after Russia’s war on Ukraine.

See how netizens are reacting over the wheat ban.

Saba, Rohini etc.. are crying that mainstream media is more focued on Gyanvapi survey rather than wheat export ban. Well, we need to agree on this, since shifting nations focus on Wheat would allow Gyanvapi survey to be carried out peacefully — Ninda Turtle (@NindaTurtles) May 14, 2022

India is the second largest producer of Wheat in the world, & for the first time ever India has banned it's export. Well to be honest, that's really scary! What has happened? Why is India forced to ban the export of wheat. When are we going to be concerned? #wheatexportban #Wheat — Sudipto Halder | সুদীপ্ত হালদার (@OffSudiptoH) May 14, 2022

#India🇮🇳- Union Ministry of Commerce & Industry has issued a notification for the immediate prohibition of wheat exports, with the government saying the ban intends to respond towards surge in global prices along with low domestic output concerns pic.twitter.com/jB3uv9s6oa — CyclistAnons (@CyclistAnons) May 14, 2022

#remdesivir-Modi exported them before analysing Indian need Vaccines-Modi exported in bulk leaving a huge shortage in India that caused 2nd Covid wave Wheat-Modi made huge claims at WTO to export wheat, had to later ban Exports citing large shortage. Ye PM hai Ya PR Manager? pic.twitter.com/g3mA7om5vE — Vinay Kumar Dokania (@VinayDokania) May 14, 2022

India is the 8th largest supplier of wheat in the world. With Russian and Ukrainian wheat exports impacted by the ongoing war, this export ban from India creates further challenges. The U.N World Food Programme was already warning a devastating food crisis before the ban. https://t.co/fp6c7T1rqG pic.twitter.com/YCPwO7LzIQ — Avid Commentator 🇦🇺 (@AvidCommentator) May 14, 2022

2 days back government sets a target of exporting wheat 🌾 Today government suddenly ban exporting wheat🌾 This can only happen because when you disturbed sleep. So my request to Modi don't skip the sleep & work so hard.😜 #wheatexport — Anil Kumar T (@Tadkalanil) May 14, 2022

First, brag about becoming the "Food Bowl" of the World by exporting Wheat, then arbitrarily ban Wheat exports !! Governance is not PR ! — Rachit Seth (@rachitseth) May 14, 2022

Vaccine Maitri export ban 2021 and Wheat export ban 2022 carry the same warning- ministers must not make international promises unless they are sure the government can deliver. https://t.co/Vzw3cuDapG — Suhasini Haidar (@suhasinih) May 14, 2022

India just banned the exports of wheat. Our yield is down 10-50% and hence the ban is to secure domestic supply. — Renee 🕊️ (@lifeisgucci5) May 14, 2022

Until a few days ago the Union Govt was making tall claims- under Hon'ble PMs visionary leadership India will supply wheat to the world. Few days later we have a ban on wheat export. Just like the ban on vaccine exports after tall claims to the globe!

GoI is an embarrassment! pic.twitter.com/uIjn7SZYBq — Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) May 14, 2022

