Netizens Reaction After India Bans Wheat Exports

May 14, 2022, 10:55 IST
- Sakshi Post

India has banned exports of wheat with immediate effect. The government is committed to ensuring the country's food security, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification dated May 13. "Export will be allowed in case of shipments where an irrevocable letter of credit is issued on or before the date of notification. Export will be allowed on the basis of permission granted by the government of India to other countries to meet their food security needs and based on the request of the governments," the notification said.

It is said that the curbs will not affect export orders already contracted by private traders and for which letters of credit have been issued. India’s ban is likely to drive global food prices, which rose to high levels due to the void in wheat supplies after Russia’s war on Ukraine.

See how netizens are reacting over the wheat ban.

Also Read: ​Traffic Restrictions in City For Amit Shah's Hyderabad Visit


Read More:

Advertisement
Back to Top