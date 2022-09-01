Hyderabad: A Swiggy customer has kicked up a controversy with his unusual request while ordering food on the online food aggregator app. The customer’s message has triggered angry reactions on social media with many asking ‘does food have a religion?’.

While giving instructions for delivery in an order on Swiggy app, the customer from Hyderabad said they don’t want a Muslim executive to deliver their order.

Following the incident, Shaik Salauddin, head of an organisation of workers employed in the gig economy, flagged the issue on Twitter by sharing the screenshot of the Swiggy order and urged the platform to take a stand against it.

“Dear Swiggy, please take a stand against such a bigoted request. We (delivery workers) are here to deliver food to one and all, be it Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Sikh. Mazhab Nahi Sikhata Aapas Mein Bair Rakhna (sic),” Salauddin tweeted.

Dear @Swiggy please take a stand against such a bigoted request. We (Delivery workers) are here to deliver food to one and all, be it Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Sikh @Swiggy @TGPWU Mazhab Nahi Sikhata Aapas Mein Bair Rakhna #SareJahanSeAchhaHindustanHamara#JaiHind #JaiTelangana pic.twitter.com/XLmz9scJpH — Shaik Salauddin (@ShaikTgfwda) August 30, 2022

However, Swiggy has not responded to the viral tweet yet.

In a similar incident, a Swiggy user in the city refused to take order that a Muslim delivery boy had delivered for him claiming he had written in the delivery instructions, “Very less spicy. And, please select a Hindu delivery person. All ratings will be based on this.”

It may be recalled here, Zomato team received a similar request for changing the Muslim delivery boy but the food aggregator flaty refused to change delivery executive.

“Food doesn't have a religion. It is a religion," Zomato company tweeted in response to the customer's request for change of the rider.

Following the incident, the response from Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal had won many hearts.

“We are proud of the idea of India - and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren't sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values," Deepinder Goyal tweeted and echoed his company's stand, with a firm message.

