A Hyderabad- origin man was killed in a fire accident in the Netherlands on Wednesday. As per reports, Abdul Hadi ( 43), who hailed from Asif Nagar in the city died due to suffocation after the residential building where he was living in Schilderswijk at Hague caught fire.

Abdul Hadi, who was living in the Netherlands since 2015, had come to Hyderabad for a vacation in January last year. He went back to the Netherlands in March 2021.

On January 5th there was a fire accident in the building, where Abdul and another person were injured. He was taken to HMC Hospital at Haaglanden, and died while undergoing treatment, his family members quoted.

The victim’s father, Mohammed Ahsan has sought the help of the External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar and the Indian Embassy in Hague for necessary help in bringing back his mortal remains.

