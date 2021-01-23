Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's Birth Anniversary: Quotes, Facebook, WhatsApp Messages On Parakram Diwas 2021
Jan 23, 2021, 13:18 IST
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was one of the most influential leaders of India and he played a key role in Freedom fight. He was born on 23 January, 1897 in Cuttack. He was not only an Indian Freedom fighter but also the leader of Indian National Army, also known as the Azad Hind Fauj.
Here are some quotes, Facebook, WhatsApp messages:
- "Freedom is not given - it is taken”
- “We should have but one desire today - the desire to die so that India may live - the desire to face a martyr’s death, so that the path to freedom may be paved with the martyr’s blood.”
- “Soldiers who always remain faithful to their nation, who are always prepared to sacrifice their lives, are invincible.”
- “No real change in history has ever been achieved by discussions.”
- “The secret of political bargaining is to look more strong than what you really are.”
- “One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives.
- “It is only on the basis of undiluted nationalism and of perfect justice and impartiality that the Indian Army of Liberation can be built up.”
- “When we stand, the Azad Hind Fauj has to be like a wall of granite; when we march, the Azad Hind Fauj has to be like a steamroller.”
- “Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: you must give, if you want to get.”
- “Give me blood and I will give you freedom!”
