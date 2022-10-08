Neither Harish Rao, Nor KTR, Senior TRS Leader Given Charge of Munugode Bypolls

Former legislator K Prabhakar Reddy is the TRS party candidate for the Munugode by-elections. Winning Munugode bypoll is a matter of pride for the ruling TRS party. Prabhakar Reddy was active during the agitation for separate Telangana and also shares a good relationship with the people of the constituency. KCR handed over the party B-form to TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy on Friday.

Energy minister Jagadish Reddy was given the responsibility of campaigning and he is going to lead the party in the Munugode by-election. He is a senior leader in the TRS and also belongs to the Reddy community. He was in politics from a very long time and enjoys good following in the Nalgonda district.

After 2018 elections, it was third bypoll in Nalgonda district. Earlier, by-elections were held for Huzurnagar and Nagarjuna Sagar constituencies in the district. Now, the pink party leaders are hoping to win the Munugode by-elections.

TRS party chief and CM KCR has given the responsibility of Munugode bypoll to Jagadish Reddy leaving working president KT Rama Rao and Harish Rao. Jagadish Reddy was also the incharge of Munugode bypolls.

If the ruling TRS party wins Munugode bypoll, it will be a hat-trick for Jagadish Reddy as in-charge of the by-elections. Jagadish Reddy is taking care of the issues in Munugode like campaigning and coordinating the leaders of the Left parties who have extended their support for the TRS. He is putting all his efforts to ensure victory for the pink party in the Munugode bypolls.

Hyderabad Metro Timings Rescheduled from October 10, Check Details Here