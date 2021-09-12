NEET UG Exam 2021 Today: Check Out The Guidelines

Today, September 12, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) / NEET (UG) test will be held across the country, as well as in Kuwait and Dubai. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold an entrance examination for admission to UG medical programmes on Sunday at 2 p.m. The NEET-UG 2021 test lasts 180 minutes or three hours.

Candidates taking the medical entrance test today should be aware that the following things are prohibited within the examination halls:

1. First and foremost, all communication devices such as cell phones, earbuds, microphones, pagers, and so on.

2. No pencil boxes, geometry boxes, calculators, writing pads, electronic pens, log tables, or plastic pouches are permitted within the examination halls.

3. Wristwatches, health bands, goggles, belts, purses, wristbands, cameras, and other similar items are not permitted in NEET UG test centres.

4. Mettalic objects, decorations, microchips, food products, Bluetooth gadgets, and other similar goods are also prohibited.

Candidates should be aware that there will be no provision for storing such things at the exam centres. As a result, applicants are recommended to keep the aforementioned things in their homes.

How to Download the NEET (UG) Admit, Card

Step 1: Visit to neet.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Visit the NEET (UG) 21 admit card page.

Step 3: Fill out your registration information and click the submit button.

Step 4: Download the admit card and print it.

The NEET (UG) is a popular entrance exam for admission to an undergraduate medical exam in medical schools.

NEET UG 2021 exam dress code:

1. Candidates are not permitted to wear shoes. Only low-heeled slippers and sandals are permitted.

2. Lightweight clothing with long sleeves is not authorised. However, if a candidate wears traditional or cultural attire, he or she must arrive at least one hour before the final reporting time, which is 12:30 p.m.