NEET Result 2020: Declared Telangana Girl Gets All India 3rd Rank

Tummala Snikitha from Telangana has secured All India third rank in the (NEET) Undergraduate exams. Snikitha is also an all India second topper among girls and has scored 715 out of 720 marks. 7 students from Telangana and 8 students from Andhra Pradesh are in the top 50 list. In 2019, only four students from the two states made it to the top 50 list.

Guthi Chaitanya Sindy from Andhra Pradesh secured all India sixth rank while Anantha Parakrama B Nookala secured AIR 11 with 710 marks, Sai Trisha Reddy secured AIR 14. This year, according to a press release issued by the NTA, a total of 54,872 candidates registered from the state. Of those registered, 50,392 appeared and 49.15 per cent of them qualified.

Soyeb Aftab from Odisha has secured All India first rank scoring a perfect 720, while Akanksha Singh of Delhi have obtained 720 marks and secured second rank and she stood first among girls.

NTA has also issued the scorecards of candidates and the cut-off marks. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) final answer key was also released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday at its official websites.

Here is the list of top six NEET Students, Odisha's Soyeb Aftab (M/720), Delhi's Akanksha Singh (F/720), Telangana's Tummala Snikitha (F/715), Rajasthan's Vineet Sharma (M/715), Haryana's Amrisha Khaitan (F/715) and Andhra Pradesh's Guthi Chaitanya Sindhu (F/715).