NEET Aspirant Hangs Self in Kukatpally

An intermediate student was discovered hanging from a fan at her college in Kukatpally. Police suspect that she hanged herself because she couldn’t handle academic pressure.

According to the Kukatpally police, Sri Harshitha (19) was studying at Gravity Junior College in Kukatpally and stayed in the hostel near the college, and was preparing for the forthcoming NEET Examination.

On Sunday, after her roommate left, she is suspected of having hanged herself from the ceiling fan in her room. Her roommate, who returned in the evening, grew suspicious when there was no response from inside after repeated knocking and informed the hostel authorities.

The door was forcibly opened by hostel authorities, and they found Sri Harshitha hanging.

The Kukatpally police, who shifted the body for autopsy, said Harshitha’s family raised no suspicions about her death and that she was a merit student and often topped in her academics.

However, she was quite competitive in nature and would not accept low scores in her exams and easily get upset, they told the police. The investigation is on.

