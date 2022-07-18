NDA Vice President Candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar Files Nomination

NDA Vice President candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar has filed nomination on Monday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

His name was announced for the second top constitutional post by BJP National president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday.

After filing the nomination, Jagdeep Dhankhar said that he will strive for the democratic values of the country. “I will always strive to enhance the democratic values of the country. Never thought even in my dreams that a person with a humble background like me will get this opportunity.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, BJP chief Nadda was present when Dhankar filed his nomination.

