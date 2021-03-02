NDA Means No Data Available, Says KTR In Latest Jibe At BJP

Hyderabad: TRS working president and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao replied N Ramchander Rao, the BJP candidate for Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad MLC graduates constituency on Monday in the ongoing Twitter war ahead of the MLC polls.

Ramchander Rao, in an open letter to the Minister on Sunday, challenged him to an open debate at Osmania University College of Arts and Social Sciences on Monday, on employment generation, expenditure on higher education, and employee issues, among others. On Monday morning, he took to Twitter and said he was waiting for the latter at the University from 11 am.

“I am at OU, waiting to see if our minister @KTRTRS Garu accepts my challenge and comes to debate about jobs given during 6 years of TRS rule. (sic)” he tweeted.

In a hard-hitting yet hilarious reply, the TRS working president said he was busy gathering information on the 12 crore jobs (two crore jobs per year) and also the Rs 15 lakh in all Jandhan accounts promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Stating that all he could find was ‘NDA,’ Rama Rao went on to explain: “NDA is the answer so far. N – No, D – Data, A – Available. Please share if you have any answers (sic).”

Ramchander Rao’s letter was replied to by, TRS MLA Balka Suman by questioning the commitment of the BJP government at the Centre towards its people especially the unemployed as well as the people of Telangana State. He expressed, BJP leaders first explain the Centre’s step-motherly treatment towards Telangana State as well as failure to keep its promise of two crore jobs and disinvestment in public sector undertakings.

Rama Rao released the entire data pertaining to the filling of vacancies in government departments and organizations. The BJP and Congress have been harping on the issue of recruitments on the TRS government.