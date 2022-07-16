NDA Govt’s Unparliamentary Words List: KTR Hits Back with List of Parliamentary Words of NPA Govt

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao, who is fondly called as KTR on Saturday took potshots at the Centre for banning the use of certain words the opposition parties used to criticise the ruling Central government in the Parliament.

Expressing disappointment over the BJP-led government’s decision, KTR took to Twitter to mention some of the derogatory words used by the leaders of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to address the Opposition and to refer to those who criticise the policies of the Central government.

Some of the words highlighted in the Telangana Minister’s tweet are "Andolan Jeevi" which the Prime Minister used to describe the protestors. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth’s “80-20” remark targeting the Muslim community also found a mention in the KTR’s list.

The state minister also shared an image posted by NDTV which contains a list of words banned in the Parliament.

Parliamentary language of NPA Govt ✅ PM calling protesters “Andolan Jeevi” is fine

✅” Goli Maaron Saalon Ko” by Minister is okay

✅ “80-20” by UP Chief Minister is okay

✅ Denigration of Mahatma Gandhi by BJP MP is fine

✅ Farmer protesters insulted as “Terrorists” is fine pic.twitter.com/0Q4nfUmuET — KTR (@KTRTRS) July 16, 2022

Recently, the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a new list of words that have been deemed “unparliamentary” to use in both Upper and Lower houses, triggering a wave of protests from the Opposition parties.

This Centre’s list of banned words comes ahead of the Monsoon session of the Parliament which is scheduled to begin from July 18.

Also Read: KTR Lashes Out At Modi Govt For Not Helping Flood Hit Telangana